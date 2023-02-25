Man burgles houses to buy gifts for fiancée, held

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly burgling houses in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area to buy expensive gifts for his fiancee and live a lavish life post marriage, police said on Friday. The police identified the accused as Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Burari in Delhi. With his arrest, the police solved a total of six burglary cases in Chhawla.

After consistent theft report from the Chhawla Police Station, the Delhi police were tasked to look into the matter. “To nab the culprit, CCTV footage of the places of occurrence and surrounding areas was analyzed. As per the analysis, it came to light that incidents were committed by a single person,” said M. Harsh Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

After consistent efforts, the police arrested a person on February 22 from the Chhawla area. “One laptop bag, gold and silver jewellery and more than Rs 1 lakh were recovered from his possession. Tools like screwdriver and hammer were also recovered from him.” DCP added. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he used to burgle in the area of Chhawla and Qutub Vihar.

According to the police, the accused got engaged this January at Qutub Vihar. After the engagement, he used to visit Qutub Vihar and used to stay in OYO Hotels. Due to this, his financial requirement was also increased so he made a plan to commit burglaries at the locked houses.

