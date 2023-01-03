Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM flags off 50 e-buses, says 1.5k more coming by year-end

First phase of induction completed with these 300 electric buses and now under phase two, 1,500 more e-buses will be inducted by December 2023,” the chief minister said.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during the flag- off ceremony of 50 electric buses on Monday | Shekhar Yadav

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday flagged off 50 new low-floor electric buses from Rajghat Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Depot. He said that after the addition of these new e-buses, the fleet now has a total of 300 e-buses. Currently, around 7, 379 e-buses are plying on the roads of the national capital. 

“We are taking over 100 DMRC electric buses and will ply them on the metro’s feeder routes ourselves from now on. First phase of induction completed with these 300 electric buses and now under phase two, 1,500 more e-buses will be inducted by December 2023,” the chief minister said.

“Delhi will have a total of 10,480 buses by 2025, of which 8,280 will be electric buses, which is 80 percent of the total bus fleet. 56 bus depots are being electrified, three have been done, 17 depots will be electrified by June 2023 and 36 depots by December 2023,” he said.

He said that besides being equipped with CCTVs, panic buttons and all other modern technology, these buses are very eco-friendly. Pollution is amongst the biggest woes of the capital and these buses are going to radically aid the cause of curbing pollution.

“Delhiites have been making succinct efforts against pollution and just this morning it was reported that 2022 was the least polluted year in the last seven years. There’s always scope for more, but this acquisition will greatly help this fight,” Kejriwal added.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said this is a great start to the year 2023. With the induction of these  buses, Delhi has now completed the 1st phase of on boarding a total of 300 zero pollution electric buses.
Kejriwal also inaugurated an ultra charging station and also reviewed all the facilities available at the charging station. Ultra charging points are such points where buses can be charged in a very short time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi CM electric buses Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp