Delhi government launches ‘Maths winter camp’ for school students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to bridge learning gaps induced by the pandemic among the students, the Delhi government on Monday launched a ‘Mathematics Winter Camp’ for school students. The camp was launched at Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Jangpura, Bhogal, Govt Co-ed SSS, Nehru Nagar and SKV Dayanand Road, Ansari Road, Daryaganj.

The government said that the camp will be an opportunity to work on learning gaps and challenges faced throughout the academic year. It is noteworthy that class 9th students from government schools of Delhi will be provided additional learning support to strengthen foundational concepts in the camp. Starting as an initial small-scale pilot, the government will use its implementation to gauge its expansion to other schools and the viability of implementing other learning interventions.

To be held from January 2 to January 14, the Mathematics Winter Camp is an initiative, which will supplement classroom content or syllabus, improve the learning level of Grade 9 students, and act as a brief exam focused revision. As a mechanism to further student support and create an environment of structured learning support during winter vacations, the camp will enable students to address foundational concepts, which continue to be a challenge, it said.

“Our students have immense capability and programmes such as the Mathematics Winter Camp will create a conducive environment to overcome the fear or phobia of mathematics, generate enthusiasm among students to work hard for their annual examination and be an opportunity to work on learning gaps faced throughout the academic year,” it further added.

“The camp will revise topics such as number systems, quadrilaterals, mensuration and chapters from the syllabus, which continue to be a weak link. In order to build student interest and tackle the fear of maths, teachers will resort to innovative teaching, exercises and mathematics puzzles,” the government said.

