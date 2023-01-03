Delhi: ‘Miraculous’ delivery of baby after complicated IVF pregnancy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A team of 10 healthcare professionals, which included specialists from obstetrics, neonatal, anaesthesia, nurses and other technicians from Sir Ganga Ram hospital, conducted a 2-hour midnight cesarean surgery of a complicated case of pregnancy on December 31.

According to the hospital authority, the mother got labour pain on the night of December 30 and was taken to the hospital after carrying the baby for 30 weeks. The baby was pursued by the process of IVF for the third time. The patient had a record of two failed IVF attempts.

Dr Ruma Satwik said that there were many challenges during the management of the case. Her present pregnancy was complicated by frank diabetes mellitus requiring insulin. This made the case even more complicated as the baby was likely to have respiratory issues, require ventilator support, low blood sugar, infections, jaundice and other metabolic complications.

“Fortunately, the baby was delivered on the eve of New Year, weighing 1.88 kg. She is breathing on her own and receiving mother feed through a nasal tube. Also, the neonatologist hopes to send the mother back home in a stable condition soon,” the doctor said.

