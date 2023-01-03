Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The accused of the Kanjhawala accident, who dragged the 20-year-old woman for 12 kilometres in the national capital leading to her agonizing death, found midway that the deceased had entangled underneath their car but they didn't stop and fled from the spot.

"Somewhere near Jonti village on Kanjhawala Road, they stopped the vehicle and found the woman, who was sitting on the scooter at the time of the accident, was entangled under the car. They got scared and left the victim there," the FIR read.

Baleno was borrowed

As per the FIR, the police through CCTV footage identified the registration number of the offending vehicle and reached its owner, Ashutosh, who was said to be one of the accused's relatives. The accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna had borrowed the Baleno car from the said Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition around 5 am on January 1.

The incident was first reported at the Kanjhawala police station in the Rohini district of Delhi.

"A PCR call was received at the Kanjhawala police station at 3.24 am in which the caller stated that a car heading towards Qutubhgarh side has a dead body tied beneath it," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra K Singh said.

Singh said the caller was immediately contacted and he gave the description of the offending vehicle as a grey-coloured Baleno car. "Staff deployed at pickets were alerted as well the message was flashed to search the vehicle. Constant efforts were made to trace the vehicle," the official said.

After nearly an hour, at 4.11 am, the Kanjhawala police station again received a call about the body of a woman lying on the road. Subsequently, the police reached the spot along with the Crime Team and thoroughly inspected the area where the naked and mutilated body of the victim woman was found.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the victim woman was conducted on Monday evening by a board of doctors which was constituted by the Delhi Health Department at the request of the Delhi Police. The report is most likely to be out by Tuesday.

FSL finds traces of blood

Forensic experts have found traces of blood on the wheels of the car that mowed down and dragged a 20-year-old woman for over 12 Km leading to her horrifying death.

"We discovered some traces of blood on the wheels of the car but there was not a single trace of the victim's presence inside the car. No blood was there," Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) sources told the New Indian Express.

A senior Delhi Police official said that the forensic experts were involved to examine the scene of the crime, and vehicles involved and collect all the relevant physical, biological and other evidence which would ensure the successful prosecution of the accused people.

FSL spokesperson Sanjeev Gupta said that two teams of experts, five-member each, from FSL Rohini were sent to the Sultanpuri police station where they examined the offending vehicle -- a Baleno car -- and the mangled remains of the victim's white coloured scooty.

"The second team was sent to the location where the victim woman's body was found. They thoroughly examined the area and took several exhibits from there. Afterwards, they also went to the location where the victim's scooty was found," he said.

Gupta further said all the accused people's blood samples were also taken by the FSL and are currently being examined. "We will most likely submit the report by the end of this week," they said.

The victim Anjali Kumari, was killed in the dead night of the new year during a gut-wrenching road accident where she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road around 10-12 Km underneath the same car for around 90 minutes during which most of the flesh on the back side of her body was peeled off.

The incident took place around 2 am on Sunday. The five occupants of the car, identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27), were arrested by the police.

It was learnt that at the time of the accident, Deepak Khanna was driving the vehicle and Manoj Mittal was sitting next to him. Mithun, Krishan, and Amit were sitting in the rear seat.

NEW DELHI: The accused of the Kanjhawala accident, who dragged the 20-year-old woman for 12 kilometres in the national capital leading to her agonizing death, found midway that the deceased had entangled underneath their car but they didn't stop and fled from the spot. "Somewhere near Jonti village on Kanjhawala Road, they stopped the vehicle and found the woman, who was sitting on the scooter at the time of the accident, was entangled under the car. They got scared and left the victim there," the FIR read. Baleno was borrowed As per the FIR, the police through CCTV footage identified the registration number of the offending vehicle and reached its owner, Ashutosh, who was said to be one of the accused's relatives. The accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna had borrowed the Baleno car from the said Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition around 5 am on January 1. The incident was first reported at the Kanjhawala police station in the Rohini district of Delhi. "A PCR call was received at the Kanjhawala police station at 3.24 am in which the caller stated that a car heading towards Qutubhgarh side has a dead body tied beneath it," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra K Singh said. Singh said the caller was immediately contacted and he gave the description of the offending vehicle as a grey-coloured Baleno car. "Staff deployed at pickets were alerted as well the message was flashed to search the vehicle. Constant efforts were made to trace the vehicle," the official said. After nearly an hour, at 4.11 am, the Kanjhawala police station again received a call about the body of a woman lying on the road. Subsequently, the police reached the spot along with the Crime Team and thoroughly inspected the area where the naked and mutilated body of the victim woman was found. Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the victim woman was conducted on Monday evening by a board of doctors which was constituted by the Delhi Health Department at the request of the Delhi Police. The report is most likely to be out by Tuesday. FSL finds traces of blood Forensic experts have found traces of blood on the wheels of the car that mowed down and dragged a 20-year-old woman for over 12 Km leading to her horrifying death. "We discovered some traces of blood on the wheels of the car but there was not a single trace of the victim's presence inside the car. No blood was there," Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) sources told the New Indian Express. A senior Delhi Police official said that the forensic experts were involved to examine the scene of the crime, and vehicles involved and collect all the relevant physical, biological and other evidence which would ensure the successful prosecution of the accused people. FSL spokesperson Sanjeev Gupta said that two teams of experts, five-member each, from FSL Rohini were sent to the Sultanpuri police station where they examined the offending vehicle -- a Baleno car -- and the mangled remains of the victim's white coloured scooty. "The second team was sent to the location where the victim woman's body was found. They thoroughly examined the area and took several exhibits from there. Afterwards, they also went to the location where the victim's scooty was found," he said. Gupta further said all the accused people's blood samples were also taken by the FSL and are currently being examined. "We will most likely submit the report by the end of this week," they said. The victim Anjali Kumari, was killed in the dead night of the new year during a gut-wrenching road accident where she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road around 10-12 Km underneath the same car for around 90 minutes during which most of the flesh on the back side of her body was peeled off. The incident took place around 2 am on Sunday. The five occupants of the car, identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27), were arrested by the police. It was learnt that at the time of the accident, Deepak Khanna was driving the vehicle and Manoj Mittal was sitting next to him. Mithun, Krishan, and Amit were sitting in the rear seat.