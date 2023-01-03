Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala murder: Experts find victim’s blood underneath car, no trace inside

“The second team was sent to the location where the victim woman’s body was found. They thoroughly examined the area and took several exhibits  from there.

Kanjhawala accident

CCTV visuals of the car at the time of the incident. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Forensic experts have found blood traces on the wheels of the car that mowed down and dragged a 20-year-old woman for over 12 km leading to her death. “We discovered some traces of blood on the wheels of the car but there was not a single trace of the victim’s presence inside the car. No blood was there,” said Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) sources.

The victim, Anjali Kumari, was killed in a gut-wrenching road accident where she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road for around 10-12km underneath the same car for about 90 minutes.

A senior Delhi Police official said that the forensic experts were involved to examine the scene of crime, vehicles involved and to collect all the relevant physical, biological and other evidence which would ensure successful prosecution of the accused people.

FSL spokesperson Sanjeev Gupta said that two teams of experts, five-member each, from FSL Rohini were sent to the Sultanpuri Police Station where they examined the offending vehicle a Baleno car and the mangled remains of the victim’s white coloured scooty.

“The second team was sent to the location where the victim woman’s body was found. They thoroughly examined the area and took several exhibits from there. Afterwards, they also went to the location where the victim’s scooty was found,” he said.

Gupta further said all the accused people’s blood samples were also taken by the |FSL and are currently being examined. “We will most likely submit the report by the end of this week,” they said. Meanwhile, the post-mortem of the victim woman was also conducted on Monday evening by a board of doctors which was constituted by the Delhi Health Department on the request of the Delhi Police. The autopsy report is likely to be out by Tuesday morning. 

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday. According to the FIR, the accused had borrowed the vehicle hours before the incident at 2 am on Sunday. The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, according to police. 

“The accused will be taken to the scene of the crime to verify their version of events. The timeline of events will be established on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence,” police said. 

