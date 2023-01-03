New Year resolutions: Get, set, goal

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

We have officially reached the week when most of us are under increasing pressure to jump on the ‘New Year, New Me’ bandwagon. One can categorise making New Year resolutions as a universal need; people feel compelled to acquire fresh habits at the start of the year whether they intend to stick to chalked-out plans or not. Among the millions of resolutions that one makes when the year commences, a large majority is based on self-improvement.

Being fit and toned remains, for a considerable number of people, one of the many facets of becoming a better version of oneself. But like most resolutions, committing to a fitness goal can pose quite a challenge. However, if you are determined to take on what seems like a Herculean task, it is not impossible to see it through the year. Two fitness experts, who have got the measure of workout resolutions, share their thoughts on how to go about these goals without failing by the wayside by the end of the first month.

Resolution vs accountability

A good way is to steer clear of classifying your goals as resolutions, shares Hemant—a Gurugram-based bodyweight master coach who founded BotFit, a bodyweight fitness academy. “Never keep your fitness outlook as a resolution; keep it as accountability instead,” he says. Hemant adds, “Think of this as a responsibility towards your body like you would towards your family, work, food, or priorities. Are you working out just for the sake of it? Or are you working out to actually gain something out of it? It is important to always have a sense of responsibility.”

Small changes, big results

“Consistency is a powerful secret weapon when it comes to lifestyle changes and/or workouts,” says celebrity trainer Gagan Arora, who is also a lifestyle coach and the founder of Delhi-based Kosmic Fitness. Arora is of the opinion that small changes done consistently lead to big results. He adds, “Whether it is giving up a sachet of sugar in your coffee or going for a post-meal walk, small habits are powerful if you stick to them for a long time (a minimum of 21 days or three weeks) to convert them into a habit. Once you commit to these small changes, you can experience a difference in your overall health over a period of time and can treat yourself with mini rewards from time to time (ideally three months) for sticking to a good habit.”

Take practical guidance

Marking both short-term and long-term goals with a coach can be a great way to go about your fitness resolution, shares Arora. “A good coach can take you on the correct path with the essential knowledge and tools required to achieve previously-established goals. The vision of a coach can help you stay on the right path as most of us are derailed from our journey when life comes in between our training routines.” He also shares that with coaching, one becomes more responsive to training.

Try month-on-month goals

“Never keep a fitness resolution for a year,” says Hemant, adding that one must keep it through months. He elaborates, “For instance, in January, your goal can be to work out at least 10 days. Once you complete that, move on to 12 days in February, 14 days in March… 15 days going on, till you reach training for at least 21 days a month. That is when you can measure your resolution.” Stressing on the KISS (Keep It Short and Simple) principle, he concludes, “Rather than keeping longevity in terms of your goals, keep it short and simple and achieve that.”

