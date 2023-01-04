Kanjhawala accident: Accused were aware but deliberately dragged victim, claims eyewitness

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An eyewitness identified by the police in the Kanjhawala accident case has revealed clinching details of the horrific accident which lead to the death of 20-year-old Anjali Kumari on New Year's day.

Nidhi, a lone eyewitness and the victim's friend, said she had been riding pillion on Anjali's scooter when the incident took place. Nidhi said she had escaped the accident with minor injuries but the victim slipped underneath the car upon collision. She also alleged that the accused deliberately kept driving despite knowing that the victim was stuck underneath the vehicle.

"They were aware that a woman was underneath their car. To get rid of her, they even moved their car back and forth, but Anjali had gotten entangled with some part of the vehicle. Anjali was screaming, 'Bachao Bachao (save me, save me)', but they [car occupants] didn't pay any heed to her cries and drove away," Nidhi told a TV news channel.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car. Her body was entangled underneath the vehicle and dragged along for 12 kilometres resulting in a large portion of flesh peeling off her body.

When asked why she didn't inform the police, Nidhi said, "My brain had stopped working after the accident. I was completely hopeless and scared. Moreover, everything happened so quickly that I was not able to do anything."

"I went straight home. Had I informed Anjali's family about the accident, they would have blamed me," she said.

While narrating the sequence of events, the eyewitness said a fight had erupted between them over who was to drive the two-wheeler. Nidhi claimed that Anjali was inebriated and threatened to jump off the scooter if she was not allowed to drive her vehicle.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal questioned the insensitivity of the witness for not helping her friend and walking away after the accident.

"Anjali's friend sitting in a LIVE show is telling how the accused mowed Anjali down in front of her and this 'friend' got up from there and went to her home. What kind of a friend is she? She didn't stop them, didn't tell the police or any of Anjali's relatives… She went home and sat down. She needs to be examined," Maliwal said.

