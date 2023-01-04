Kanjhawala accident: AAP MLAs meet Delhi Police Commissioner, demand justice for victim

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 12-MLA delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party submitted a memorandum to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday, relaying their demand for justice to the victim of Kanjhawala. The MLAs demanded that the Delhi Police should take the strictest action against the accused without coming under pressure even if the accused in this incident are BJP leaders.

AAP MLA Atishi alleged that the LG VK Saxena and Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the perpetrators of Kanjhawala because they are BJP leaders. “It seems that the entire police department from top to bottom is trying to save the accused despite the gruesomeness of the crime. Along with the accused, strict action should also be taken against the police officers who weakened the case, so that police personnel also fear that strict action can be taken against them if they do not maintain law and order,” she demanded.

The Police Commissioner assured them that after the investigation, strict action will be taken against the guilty police officers, and hope that he is not making empty promises. “The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Prosecution Department to ensure that Delhi’s best criminal lawyer is given to the victim’s family so that even if there are some shortcomings of the police, they can overcome them too.

Police officials have weakened the FIR; they even delayed the FIR related by 15 hours and the post-mortem by 36 hours. It is clear from this case that the local police were making every possible effort to suppress the case by weakening the FIR and defending the accused,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The AAP delegation submitted a memorandum listing their five demands including the accused being shielded by the DCP, the DCP in this case should be dismissed, all the policemen posted on that route should be dismissed, and officers who lodged the FIR under minor sections should be sacked.

Accused found body underneath car, left her there

The accused persons, who dragged the 20-year-old woman for 12 kilometers by their car in the national capital leading to her agonizing death, had midway found that the deceased was entangled underneath their vehicle. As per the FIR of the incident, accessed by this newspaper, the accused met with the accident with a scooty near the Krishan Vihar area but they didn’t stop and fled from the spot. “Somewhere near Jonti village on Kanjhawala Road, they stopped the vehicle and found the woman, who was sitting on the scooter at the time of the accident, was entangled under the car. They got scared and left the victim there,” the FIR read. The incident took place around 2 am on Sunday. The five occupants of the car, identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27), were arrested by the police.

NEW DELHI: A 12-MLA delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party submitted a memorandum to the Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday, relaying their demand for justice to the victim of Kanjhawala. The MLAs demanded that the Delhi Police should take the strictest action against the accused without coming under pressure even if the accused in this incident are BJP leaders. AAP MLA Atishi alleged that the LG VK Saxena and Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the perpetrators of Kanjhawala because they are BJP leaders. “It seems that the entire police department from top to bottom is trying to save the accused despite the gruesomeness of the crime. Along with the accused, strict action should also be taken against the police officers who weakened the case, so that police personnel also fear that strict action can be taken against them if they do not maintain law and order,” she demanded. The Police Commissioner assured them that after the investigation, strict action will be taken against the guilty police officers, and hope that he is not making empty promises. “The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Prosecution Department to ensure that Delhi’s best criminal lawyer is given to the victim’s family so that even if there are some shortcomings of the police, they can overcome them too. Police officials have weakened the FIR; they even delayed the FIR related by 15 hours and the post-mortem by 36 hours. It is clear from this case that the local police were making every possible effort to suppress the case by weakening the FIR and defending the accused,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. The AAP delegation submitted a memorandum listing their five demands including the accused being shielded by the DCP, the DCP in this case should be dismissed, all the policemen posted on that route should be dismissed, and officers who lodged the FIR under minor sections should be sacked. Accused found body underneath car, left her there The accused persons, who dragged the 20-year-old woman for 12 kilometers by their car in the national capital leading to her agonizing death, had midway found that the deceased was entangled underneath their vehicle. As per the FIR of the incident, accessed by this newspaper, the accused met with the accident with a scooty near the Krishan Vihar area but they didn’t stop and fled from the spot. “Somewhere near Jonti village on Kanjhawala Road, they stopped the vehicle and found the woman, who was sitting on the scooter at the time of the accident, was entangled under the car. They got scared and left the victim there,” the FIR read. The incident took place around 2 am on Sunday. The five occupants of the car, identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27), were arrested by the police.