Two Delhi Metro staff removed for smart card sale

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) removed two staff members after they were found involved in unauthorised recharge and sale of smart cards at the Qutub Minar Metro Station on Tuesday.

They official also accused the ousted staff of selling the smart cards at discounted rates outside the metro station. The metro authority had a suspicion over the illegal activity and kept the staff members associated with the sale under scrutiny. After a week, the accused were caught red-handed by the authorities with 23 Smart Cards in possession.

