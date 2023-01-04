Home Cities Delhi

Two Delhi Metro staff removed for smart card sale

They official also accused the ousted staff of selling the smart cards at discounted rates outside the metro station.  

Published: 04th January 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) removed two staff members after they were found involved in unauthorised recharge and sale of smart cards at the Qutub Minar Metro Station on Tuesday. 

They official also accused the ousted staff of selling the smart cards at discounted rates outside the metro station.  The metro authority had a suspicion over the illegal activity and kept the staff members associated with the sale under scrutiny. After a week, the accused were caught red-handed by the authorities with 23 Smart Cards in possession. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Metro unauthorised recharge and sale smart cards
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp