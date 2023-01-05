AAP targets BJP for ‘protecting’ Kanjhawala accident accused

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that a BJP leader dragged and murdered Delhi’s daughter on the road, but Home Minister Amit Shah is not willing to meet AAP MPs to discuss the law and order situation in the city.

He said that they have been continuously calling the Home Minister’s office for an appointment, but they have not got any response yet. Singh said that Manoj Mittal, the accused in the Kanjhawala incident, is a BJP leader and the party is working to protect him.

“BJP has not yet expelled Manoj Mittal from the party because the party always supports such perpetrators. Not even a single word of condemnation has come out of the mouths of BJP MPs, MLAs and Union Ministers regarding the Kanjhawala incident. At the behest of BJP leaders, efforts are now being made to give a different angle to the matter to save the BJP leader,” he said.

Singh said, “A horrific incident took place in Delhi a couple of days ago and the citizens are still shocked. However, BJP leaders are still trying to save the accused in the case. This clearly shows that the BJP gets together to save the accused if any member of their party is involved in such incidents of murder or rape.”

Blaming the Delhi Police for negligence, the senior AAP leader alleged that the police failed to maintain law and order in the city despite issuing notices about extra security measures taken by them for New Year. “The Delhi police made tall claims about the New Year security arrangement. So, why has this incident happened despite their extra measures? If Amit Shah cannot manage law and order, he should give up that responsibility and let CM Arvind Kejriwal look after the city’s safety and security,” he said.

