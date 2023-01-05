Delhi government revises auto, taxi fares amid increase in CNG price

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday revised the fare of the autos and taxis keeping in view of the skyrocketing prices of the CNG in the national capital. The government said that after approving the recommendations of the 13-member Fare Fixation Committee for hike in auto-taxi prices in October last year, the Delhi government has sent a file to L-G VK Saxena for approval.

The meter down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11. For taxis, the per kilometre charge after meter down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

The extra luggage charges are also increased by 25 per cent which is Rs 10 from Rs 7.5. The night charges which start from 11 pm to 5 am remain unchanged 25 per cent extra on fare. While the waiting charges will also be the same Rs 0.75 per minute.

The fare of non-AC and AC taxis in Delhi for the initial 1 km has also been increased to Rs 40, which is hiked by Rs 15. The waiting charges after 15 minutes have also been revised from Rs 0.30 to Rs 1 per minute for both non-AC and AC taxis. Extra luggage charges have also been increased to Rs 15 from Rs 10.

The night charges for the taxi’s is still the same 25 percent more than the day charges. “Delhi government had approved the Auto and Taxi fare revision on October 28 2022. The file was sent to LG for notifying the revised fare, once the Model Code of Conduct was lifted after the MCD elections,” said Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot.

“The Delhi Government in October last year had approved the increase in Auto and Taxi fares on the recommendation of a committee constituted for the purpose in the wake of rising CNG prices in the national capital.

The last revision in the Auto Rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black and yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi, happened nine years back in 2013. In 2020, while the fare of CNG was Rs 47, it has now increased to Rs 78 by October 2022,” the minister said.

