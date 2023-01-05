Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board on the verge of bankruptcy, work has come to standstill, alleges BJP

Due to the financial crisis, the employees of the Jal Board are also being fired for not being able to pay their salaries.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Wednesday said that all the works of Delhi Jal Board has come to a standstill. The party claimed that since last month, the work of cleaning Yamuna, lying of the drinking water pipeline and sewer line has come to a complete standstill as the Jal Board is immersed in a debt of Rs 58,000 crore. Due to the financial crisis, the employees of the Jal Board are also being fired for not being able to pay their salaries.

 The opposition party alleged that the DJB has reached a state of complete bankruptcy. Even Saurabh Bhardwaj, vice-chairman of DJB and Member of Petition Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly, has himself admitted that neither drinking water pipeline nor sewer line is being laid in Delhi for the last six months. Even the work of cleaning the Yamuna has come to a complete standstill. State spokesperson Shri Praveen Shankar Kapoor was present in the press conference.

 Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the Jal Board is completely under the control of the Delhi government and all its operations are done by the Delhi government. These days the chairman of the Jal Board is the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia himself who is also the Finance Minister. AAP leaders themselves have accepted that all the works of the Jal Board have come to a standstill due to the Finance Department.

AAP leaders keep shifting their responsibility on others and this time they have held the Finance Department officials responsible. If Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is so incompetent that he is unable to handle the Jal Board headed by himself, then he should resign from his post. It is the job of the government to take work from the officers and if the government is not able to take work from them then they have no right to continue in their post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Yamuna financial crisis
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp