Delhi Jal Board on the verge of bankruptcy, work has come to standstill, alleges BJP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Wednesday said that all the works of Delhi Jal Board has come to a standstill. The party claimed that since last month, the work of cleaning Yamuna, lying of the drinking water pipeline and sewer line has come to a complete standstill as the Jal Board is immersed in a debt of Rs 58,000 crore. Due to the financial crisis, the employees of the Jal Board are also being fired for not being able to pay their salaries.

The opposition party alleged that the DJB has reached a state of complete bankruptcy. Even Saurabh Bhardwaj, vice-chairman of DJB and Member of Petition Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly, has himself admitted that neither drinking water pipeline nor sewer line is being laid in Delhi for the last six months. Even the work of cleaning the Yamuna has come to a complete standstill. State spokesperson Shri Praveen Shankar Kapoor was present in the press conference.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the Jal Board is completely under the control of the Delhi government and all its operations are done by the Delhi government. These days the chairman of the Jal Board is the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia himself who is also the Finance Minister. AAP leaders themselves have accepted that all the works of the Jal Board have come to a standstill due to the Finance Department.

AAP leaders keep shifting their responsibility on others and this time they have held the Finance Department officials responsible. If Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is so incompetent that he is unable to handle the Jal Board headed by himself, then he should resign from his post. It is the job of the government to take work from the officers and if the government is not able to take work from them then they have no right to continue in their post.

