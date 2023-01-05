Delhi L-G junks nomination of DAWB members citing 'lack of experience'

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday junked the names nominated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and returned the file to him on nomination of members to the Delhi Animal Welfare Board (DAWB) objecting to “lack” of pre-requisite “experience” and “no-clearance” from vigilance department, sources in the L-G office said on Wednesday.

The nominations for the members, cleared by Kejriwal and sent to the L-G in a file, included former bureaucrat Rakesh Kumar Gaur who is facing an inquiry from the vigilance department and Sabeena Gadihoke who is a faculty at the media department of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The L-G has sent the file back with the observation to “review the proposal of the reconstitution of DAWB and ensure that the members being nominated possess impeccable character and integrity, have worked for welfare of animals and the board so constituted is representative of varied related organizations,” they sources said

While disapproving the nominations, Saxena noted that Gaur was nominated despite the retired officer “is not clear from a vigilance angle”. Meanwhile, on the proposal of Gadihoke’s name, he stated that it was in violation of the Articles of Association of DAWB, which clearly enjoins that nominated members on the board should be “persons actively engaged in animal welfare work in the state.”

“Ms. Sabeena Gadihoke may prove to be a valuable resource in related fields, she apparently does not possess any experience in the field of animal welfare, as required by the Articles of Association of the Board,” his notes on the file which he returns to CM office showed.

The nominations also included five representatives from one organisation – Gosadan Foundation – under the Gaushala category, which was also taken into objection by the L-G.

