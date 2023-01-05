Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: The hottest picks of latest gadgets in market

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

A smart cuppa joy
This smart heated mug is perfect for keeping your tea or coffee hot for long periods of time. It is so smart that it remembers your favourite temperatures and maintains it there for up to 1.5 hrs. The mug is also safe to hand wash as well as submersible in up to 1m in water.  
ember.com

Chic GADGET
The Fitshot Flair is a ‘women-centric smartwatch’ that is aimed at female users. Flair looks great and comes with tons of features including multiple watch faces, IP68 water resistance, UV sensors to indicate UV exposure, activity tracking, SpO2, heart rate,  body temperature monitoring, menstruation tracker as well as alerts for messages and calls. It is available in pink, blue and green.
flipkart.com

FOR THE PERFECT CLICK
Insta360 X3 is a waterproof 360 degree action camera with 1/2” 48MP sensors, which provide 5.7K 360 videos. It also sports active HDR for stabilised action videos and 4K first-person views. Epic 60fps slow-mo lets you see the action in awesome detail. Timelapse mode allows up to 8K quality. Waterproof up to 50m, X3 is equally at home in air, sea, or land.  
store.insta360.com

