Kanjhawala horror: Delhi cops reject murder angle, say victim was dragged to death

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the horrific Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, the police have found no evidence to prove that it was a murder rather than a case of accident. Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sagar Preet Hooda, said it is a very gruesome accident but without evidence, facts and circumstances, it is not possible to charge the accused with murder.

“To make sure that the victim gets justice, we are collecting strong evidence. Whether section 302 is used or 304, it is a legal matter,” said the Special CP in a media briefing. He said for any murder — motive and intention is important. “In this case through call detail records and CCTV analysis, we found that the accused and victim had no connection,” the official said.

Anjali Kumari (20) was killed in road accident where she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same car for around 10-12km.

2 more suspects

Hooda said that after interrogation, they found some contradictions in the accused’s version. “Through CCTV footage and CDR analysis we got to know that two more people were involved,” said Hooda.

The police arrested five people, namely, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27). Now two more suspects Ashutosh and Ankush have been identified.

According to the FIR, the police through CCTV footage identified the registration number of the offending vehicle and reached at its owner’s place who said the car belonged to one of his relatives named Ashutosh. It was earlier reported that the accused, Deepak Khanna, borrowed the Baleno car from Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in an accidental condition.

However, after interrogation, they found that the offending vehicle, a grey-Baleno car, was not driven by Deepak Khanna. “Amit was driving the car and it was him who borrowed it from Ashutosh,” the official said, adding that they changed their version as Amit did not have a driving licence. Ashutosh too gave false information by saying his car was borrowed by Deepak.

“After the accident, Amit made several calls to his brother Ankush, who guided him to change the version of his statement,” the official said. Both Ankush and Ashutosh are currently absconding and the police are trying nab them.

Motive and intention important for any murder

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sagar Preet Hooda, said it is a very gruesome accident but without evidence, facts and circumstances, it is not possible to charge the accused with murder. He said for any murder — motive and intention is important. Two more suspects were identified.

NEW DELHI: In the horrific Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, the police have found no evidence to prove that it was a murder rather than a case of accident. Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sagar Preet Hooda, said it is a very gruesome accident but without evidence, facts and circumstances, it is not possible to charge the accused with murder. “To make sure that the victim gets justice, we are collecting strong evidence. Whether section 302 is used or 304, it is a legal matter,” said the Special CP in a media briefing. He said for any murder — motive and intention is important. “In this case through call detail records and CCTV analysis, we found that the accused and victim had no connection,” the official said. Anjali Kumari (20) was killed in road accident where she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same car for around 10-12km. 2 more suspects Hooda said that after interrogation, they found some contradictions in the accused’s version. “Through CCTV footage and CDR analysis we got to know that two more people were involved,” said Hooda. The police arrested five people, namely, Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27). Now two more suspects Ashutosh and Ankush have been identified. According to the FIR, the police through CCTV footage identified the registration number of the offending vehicle and reached at its owner’s place who said the car belonged to one of his relatives named Ashutosh. It was earlier reported that the accused, Deepak Khanna, borrowed the Baleno car from Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in an accidental condition. However, after interrogation, they found that the offending vehicle, a grey-Baleno car, was not driven by Deepak Khanna. “Amit was driving the car and it was him who borrowed it from Ashutosh,” the official said, adding that they changed their version as Amit did not have a driving licence. Ashutosh too gave false information by saying his car was borrowed by Deepak. “After the accident, Amit made several calls to his brother Ankush, who guided him to change the version of his statement,” the official said. Both Ankush and Ashutosh are currently absconding and the police are trying nab them. Motive and intention important for any murder Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sagar Preet Hooda, said it is a very gruesome accident but without evidence, facts and circumstances, it is not possible to charge the accused with murder. He said for any murder — motive and intention is important. Two more suspects were identified.