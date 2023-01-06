Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala horror: Delhi court extends police custody of five accused by four days 

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A court on Thursday extended the police custody of five men accused of causing the death of a 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car and dragged a long distance underneath the vehicle in the city by four days.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand.  “Police custody allowed for four days,” the judge said.

Upon being asked about the reasons for seeking extension, the investigating officer said their further custody was required as police needed to establish the nearly 13-km-long route that the accused took to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim woman had got entangled under the vehicle after being hit.

“The long route has to be established starting at 7 pm, the accused travelled for around two hours,” he said. The IO also said the accused Amit was driving the car but another accused Deepak was “planted” as the vehicle’s driver.

