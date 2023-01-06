Kanjhawala  horror: Unhappy with Delhi cops action, DCW wants CBI probe into case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday demanded that the Kanjhawala accident case should be transferred to the central probe agency as she was not satisfied with the ongoing investigation by the Delhi Police.

“I recommend that this case be transferred to CBI,” Maliwal said, adding the police were not able to give satisfactory answers to her questions. Anjali Kumari was killed in a road accident where she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same car for around 10-12km.

Maliwal was concerned as to why the police are yet to seize the mobile phone of Anjali’s friend Nidhi.

“The police are yet to analyze all the CCTV footage,” the DCW chief said. She was also unhappy about the cops not charging the accused with murder charges. “Why has section 302 not been added to the FIR?”, she asked.

She questioned the fact that section 302, which pertains to murder, was not added in the FIR, adding that the police response was very poor on the night of the accident. She also expressed concerns over the fact that the police have not recorded statements of all the eye-witnesses under section 164 of the Code of criminal procedure. Maliwal demanded that all the officers who were responsible for any lapses in the investigation should be suspended.

“They have not scanned the complete CCTV footage on the 12 kilometre stretch on which Anjali was dragged, not even the footage from the hotel till the accident site,” she said.

