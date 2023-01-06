Recall 'unconstitutional' MCD nominations: Delhi CM writes to L-G

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh round of confrontation between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) before the election of the MCD Mayor, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to the latter over the nomination of 10 Aldermen in the civic agency, asking him to reconsider the nominations.

The CM alleged that the appointment is unconstitutional hence should be recalled. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also wrote to MCD commissioner alleging to bypass the elected state government during aldermen nominations.

As per the letter, the nominations made to the MCD are forwarded through Delhi’s Urban Development Minister but in this case the MCD commissioner has sent files directly to the L-G. This stands contrary to the division of powers in Delhi as well as goes against the judgement of the Supreme Court’s constitution bench.

The Delhi CM said, “No stone is being left unturned and no effort is being spared to interfere with and impede the day-to-day administration and functioning of Delhi Government. Aldermen nominated unconstitutionally to influence Standing Committee elections; the will of the electorate has been subverted to help the ruling party at the Centre. A local body is a ‘transferred subject’, L-G constitutionally required to act as per aid & advice of Council of Ministers. I beseech the L-G to reconsider the nominations with regard to Constitution and as per the law laid down by the Constitution Bench.”

Kejriwal wrote, “I am constrained to write to you in the backdrop of the captioned notification published in the Delhi Gazette whereby you have purported exercise of the power under Section 3(3)(b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 nominated 10 persons as members of the Municipal Corporation, entirely bypassing the Council of Ministers of the democratically elected Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

The Deputy CM, in his letter, said, “I am constrained to draw your attention to the captioned notification whereby 10 persons have been nominated to the MCD, without routing the files with regard to the said process of nomination through the Urban Development Department and my office as Minister-in-Charge of the said Department. You are aware that in terms of Clause 4 of the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, I am the competent authority with regard to the matters which pertain to the Urban Development Department.”

NEW DELHI: In a fresh round of confrontation between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) before the election of the MCD Mayor, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to the latter over the nomination of 10 Aldermen in the civic agency, asking him to reconsider the nominations. The CM alleged that the appointment is unconstitutional hence should be recalled. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also wrote to MCD commissioner alleging to bypass the elected state government during aldermen nominations. As per the letter, the nominations made to the MCD are forwarded through Delhi’s Urban Development Minister but in this case the MCD commissioner has sent files directly to the L-G. This stands contrary to the division of powers in Delhi as well as goes against the judgement of the Supreme Court’s constitution bench. The Delhi CM said, “No stone is being left unturned and no effort is being spared to interfere with and impede the day-to-day administration and functioning of Delhi Government. Aldermen nominated unconstitutionally to influence Standing Committee elections; the will of the electorate has been subverted to help the ruling party at the Centre. A local body is a ‘transferred subject’, L-G constitutionally required to act as per aid & advice of Council of Ministers. I beseech the L-G to reconsider the nominations with regard to Constitution and as per the law laid down by the Constitution Bench.” Kejriwal wrote, “I am constrained to write to you in the backdrop of the captioned notification published in the Delhi Gazette whereby you have purported exercise of the power under Section 3(3)(b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 nominated 10 persons as members of the Municipal Corporation, entirely bypassing the Council of Ministers of the democratically elected Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.” The Deputy CM, in his letter, said, “I am constrained to draw your attention to the captioned notification whereby 10 persons have been nominated to the MCD, without routing the files with regard to the said process of nomination through the Urban Development Department and my office as Minister-in-Charge of the said Department. You are aware that in terms of Clause 4 of the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993, I am the competent authority with regard to the matters which pertain to the Urban Development Department.”