Sardar Patel Marg to get facelift ahead of G20 events

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the much-anticipated G20 meetings in the capital, the crucial Sardar Patel Marg is getting a makeover with new white and bright orange railings, green patch belts with flowering plants and 112 national flags.

Moreover, the number of water bodies in the area will also be increased in the coming days and 112 national flags on 9-metre-high polls would be installed in the coming days, a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said on Thursday. The body has approved Rs 60-100 crore for the beautification of the area ahead of the G20 meetings.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal also said Rs 31 crore has been sanctioned to change the colour of 5,000 signage from green to blue and for tourist places, the signage will be in white. “The Sardar Patel Marg is one of the crucial roads as any visitor coming to the main city area of Delhi from the airport side will take that route,” Chahal said, adding that it is being revamped.

“The work of railings alongside the road about 2.8 km is in progress from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaulan Kuan areas with a new colour of white, bright orange with golden top. Adjoining this railing, green patches/belts with flowering plants will also be planted,” Chahal said.

