Won’t allow bulldozer: AAP MLA on eviction notice to 50,000 Delhi residents

The MLA from Kalkaji also opposed the shifting of the slum dwellers to Narela.

Published: 06th January 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the DDA has slapped eviction notices on as many as 50,000 residents of Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp. AAP MLA Atishi said that the party will not allow bulldozers to be run on any jhuggi. 

The MLA from Kalkaji also opposed the shifting of the slum dwellers to Narela. “It is the promise of AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal that until every family living in a jhuggi is not allotted a flat nearby, we will not allow bulldozers to be run over any jhuggi. ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’ was promised to the residents of Navjeevan and Nehru camp and they will not settle for anything else, they will also not shift to Narela under any circumstances. 

During the MCD election, the BJP had promised ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan’, but as soon as the elections got over, the BJP-ruled DDA put up a notice of shifting the slum dwellers to Narela. BJP wants to shift more than 50,000 people living in slums of Navjeevan and Nehru Camp to Narela under an elaborate conspiracy,” she said Atishi said, “Along with me the residents of Navjeevan Camp and Nehru Camp have gathered outside the DDA office today. These are the same people who were a month 
ago – before the MCD elections – were promised by the BJP that they would get a new apartment in the same neighbourhood where they presently live.” 

The BJP had come over here with the slogan ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’. “But as soon as they elections were over and the BJP got defeated in the MCD polls, within a few weeks a public notice is issued by the DDA and placed in front of the jhuggis of these people that said that these people will now be shifted to Narela and their houses here will be bulldozed. How can a political party cheat the people so badly,” Atishi said.

