Delhi CM provoked AAP councillors to cause chaos, says BJP

Following the incident, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that it was AAP’s conspiracy with the motive to stall the smooth functioning of the MCD House.

Published: 07th January 2023 07:14 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ruckus ensued on the floor of the MCD House proceedings on Friday, while BJP members said that the violence which was witnessed in the civic agency was instigated by CM Arvind Kejriwal himself. The party leaders alleged that for the last two days the way the CM himself was making statements and correspondence over the appointment of aldermen, disregarding legal provisions, he was inciting his councillors to commit violence.

Following the incident, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said that it was AAP’s conspiracy with the motive to stall the smooth functioning of the MCD House. “Section 33B(1) of the MCD Act has been brought into action. The L-G has exercised his power and nominated 10 aldermen as per the rule, and Chairperson to the House,” she said.

Lekhi said that the chaotic conditions witnessed in the Corporation’s House would never have happened before. “This was done by those who have come to power by calling themselves anarchists. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calls himself anarchist as his party members conducted such shameful acts,” the Union Minister said.

“When the oath of the nominated councillor started and when the presiding officer started running the House, one of the AAP members created chaos in the House. Women councillors were also misbehaved with,” Lekhi claimed.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma took a jibe at the AAP, saying that the two female councillors of the saffron party councillors -- Anita and Inder Kaur were surrounded by AAP’s male councillors. Five of them jostled around Inder Kaur. They ambushed her with a sharp object and she suffered a cut. When Anita came to her rescue, she also suffered a cut.

