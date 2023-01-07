Delhi govt okays Rs 36 crore for four arterial roads ahead of G20 event

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an eye on G20 events lined up for the capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday okayed for streetscaping projects worth Rs 36 crore for four arterial roads in North and South Delhi districts.

Under the said project, a new road will be constructed between Ring Road to Power Grid Corporation India in South East Delhi at a cost of `2.8 crore, along with a makeover of Western Yamuna Canal Road, Vande Mataram Marg and Ulaanbaatar Marg.

“The government is consulting experts for the assessment of roads and a blueprint is in the pipeline in order to make develop them with world-class facilities,” Sisodia, who is also state PWD Minister, said,

He also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

In order to strengthen the Delhi roads, the government is working in a phased manner. “As roads were constructed a long ago, the quality of the roads has deteriorated in these areas which is affecting the commuters. Following the same, the maintenance and beautification work of roads is being started,” added Sisodia.

To make the roads of Delhi world-class, the government is getting the road assessments done by experts from all over the country and using the best technologies Speaking about the projects, the PWD Minister said, “Kejriwal-led Delhi government is on ‘mission mode’ to make roads safe and beautiful. To ensure this we are getting the roads of the capital assessed by experts from universities to prepare blueprints for strengthening of roads and to make them safe.”

“The vision of the government is to provide a better travel experience to its citizens by providing world-class facilities. For this, the latest technology is being used by PWD to strengthen these roads so that the roads of Delhi can become safer for the movement of passengers. This will not only reduce congestion on city roads but also help reduce travel time for commuters and save energy,” Sisodia added.

Following the findings of the assessment of roads, PWD is using advanced technologies for the streetscaping of roads.The PWD will also ensure maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls and railings.

