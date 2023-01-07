Shankar Mishra arrested for urinating on woman on Air India flight; sent to 14-day judicial custody

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shankar Mishra, the man who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger on board an Air India flight, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru, an official said.

A Delhi court later sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, saying no police custody was required for further investigation after Delhi Police seeks three-day custody.

"What is the ground for police custody? Just because there's public pressure, don't do this. Go by law," the court told police and the complainant's lawyer, reported PTI.

According to sources, Mishra was reportedly arrested at midnight, between 12.30 am and 1 am, from a service apartment in Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru North.

“He was taken to Delhi by the first flight on Saturday on transit remand. Mishra was taken to a hospital for a routine checkup and will be produced before the court in the afternoon,” said informed sources.

ALSO READ | Wells Fargo sacks Indian man who urinated on Air India co-passenger

Bengaluru police did not comment on the arrest citing that it was Delhi Police' action. The latter had landed in Bengaluru on Friday on credible information that Mishra was last seen in the IT city at a relative’s house here.

The Delhi police have registered a case against Shankar Mishra under Sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

ALSO READ | Man who urinated on Air India woman flyer 'begged her to not file complaint as he has a family'

His former office - Wells Fargo - an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California has an office in Bellandur in Bengaluru, and Mishra visits it often. He was sacked by the company on Friday.

Mishra (34) in an alleged inebriated state had urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

The police had issued a ‘Look out Circular’ (LoC) to prevent him from leaving the country. Shankar had switched off his phone and had been incommunicado. According to sources, the victim on whose complaint the Delhi police had registered an FIR on January 4 is from Bengaluru. “She is not well,” added the sources.

Another police team from Delhi had gone to Mumbai to question the father of the accused, Shyam Misra, who lives there.

WATCH HERE:

(With PTI inputs)

NEW DELHI: Shankar Mishra, the man who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger on board an Air India flight, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru, an official said. A Delhi court later sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, saying no police custody was required for further investigation after Delhi Police seeks three-day custody. "What is the ground for police custody? Just because there's public pressure, don't do this. Go by law," the court told police and the complainant's lawyer, reported PTI. According to sources, Mishra was reportedly arrested at midnight, between 12.30 am and 1 am, from a service apartment in Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru North. “He was taken to Delhi by the first flight on Saturday on transit remand. Mishra was taken to a hospital for a routine checkup and will be produced before the court in the afternoon,” said informed sources. ALSO READ | Wells Fargo sacks Indian man who urinated on Air India co-passenger Bengaluru police did not comment on the arrest citing that it was Delhi Police' action. The latter had landed in Bengaluru on Friday on credible information that Mishra was last seen in the IT city at a relative’s house here. The Delhi police have registered a case against Shankar Mishra under Sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules. ALSO READ | Man who urinated on Air India woman flyer 'begged her to not file complaint as he has a family' His former office - Wells Fargo - an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California has an office in Bellandur in Bengaluru, and Mishra visits it often. He was sacked by the company on Friday. Mishra (34) in an alleged inebriated state had urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. The police had issued a ‘Look out Circular’ (LoC) to prevent him from leaving the country. Shankar had switched off his phone and had been incommunicado. According to sources, the victim on whose complaint the Delhi police had registered an FIR on January 4 is from Bengaluru. “She is not well,” added the sources. Another police team from Delhi had gone to Mumbai to question the father of the accused, Shyam Misra, who lives there. WATCH HERE: (With PTI inputs)