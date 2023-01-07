Why Kerala for treatment, Delhi HC asks former PFI leader

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dealing with the interim bail plea of former Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman Erappungal Abubacker on medical grounds, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked his counsel as to why he wants to go to Kerala when he can be treated at AIIMS in the national capital.

“You are asking for medical treatment. You can’t be sent home. So you want to go to Kerala. Why not AIIMS?... We are committed to ensure that you receive the best medical treatment,” a bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh said.Abubacker, hailing from Kerala’s Kozhikode, was arrested during a massive crackdown on the banned organisation last year and is in judicial custody.

He was challenging the Special Judge’s order dated November 14 which denied his plea. During the course of the hearing, his counsel submitted that he has a serious case of cancer and Parkinson’s. He also said his client was taken to AIIMS but he could not remember anything due to Parkinsons. “He cannot do anything in Parkinson’s”, he said, praying to grant his client an interim bail for six months.

