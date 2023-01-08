Home Cities Delhi

8 contract killers try to assault businessman arrested after brief scuffle with Delhi cops

After seeing the police, the accused persons tried to escape from the spot.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as eight contract killers were arrested while they were on their way to assault a businessman in north Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas (22), Manish (26), Rahul Dhankar (20), Arun (19), Aakash (20), Deepak (19), Suraj (21) and Neeraj (20), were nabbed after a brief scuffle with the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said in the intervening night of January 6-7, a police team out patrolling noticed 10-12 suspicious people with their cars and motorcycles parked at a dark spot after which they informed the duty officer to send more staff.

After seeing the police, the accused persons tried to escape from the spot. “When police tried to stop them, the accused started manhandling them and tore off the uniform of one of the constables.

One of the accused pointed out a loaded country-made pistol at another policeman but they were apprehended,” DCP Kalsi said. However, two people, identified as Kapil and Kunal, managed to escape from the spot.

“They covered the number plate of their Alto car purposefully. On the inspection, the police found 4 laths (heavy sticks) and one country-made pistol along with three live cartridges,” the official said.

Accordingly, a case under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25, 27 of the Arms Act was registered and all the eight accused were arrested.

