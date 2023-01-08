Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police attacked while detaining ‘overstaying’ Nigerian nationals

According to the police officials, the mob were trying to help the detained African Nationals to escape but the police team succeeded to bring them to the police station.

Published: 08th January 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Nigerian nationals, Delhi police

Delhi police detaining some African nationals (Photo | Special Arrangements)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mob of hundreds of Nigerian nationals attacked Delhi Police personnel while they were trying to detain some African nationals who were overstaying in the country, an official said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when a team of Narcotics Cell comprising six cops reached Raju Park in south Delhi for deportation proceedings of over-staying foreign nationals.

"At about 2:30 PM, the team apprehended three African Nationals whose visas were expired. When the team was trying to bring them to the police station, suddenly near about 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the police team and in the meantime two of the detained Africans managed to escape," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Photo | Special Arrangements

One who was apprehended was identified as Philip (22), a resident of Lagos, Nigeria.

Four hours later, around 6.30 pm, a joint team of the Narcotics squad and Neb Sarai Police Station again reached Raju Park in search of the overstaying foreign nationals and detained 4 African nationals including one woman.

They were identified as Kene Chukwu David Williams (53), Igwe Emmanuel Chimezie (33), Aziegbe John (24) and Queen Godwin (26).

Photo | Special Arrangements

But when the police were detaining them, nearly 200 agitated African nationals, yet again gathered there and tried to stop the police personnel from leaving the area with the detained Nigerians.

"They were trying to help the detained African Nationals to escape but the police team succeeded to bring them to the police station," the official said, adding that deportation proceedings for apprehended overstaying foreign nationals are currently underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nigerian nationals Delhi Police Chandan Chowdhary
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp