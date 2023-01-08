Home Cities Delhi

Man makes extortion call, arrested in Delhi

The police zeroed-in on a person residing in Ghonda, Delhi, and raids were conducted after which the accused, Ajay Kumar, was apprehended from his house.

Published: 08th January 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a member of Randeep Bhati gang and making an extortion call to a jeweller in the national capital by a Pakistan-based number, an official said Saturday. The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, was apprehended from north Ghonda, Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) SK Sain said a complaint was received in which the complainant who is a jeweller in  Bhajanpura, alleged that one person called him from a Pakistani number and disclosed himself to be Tarun Bhati from Randeep Bhati gang and demanded Rs 1.5 lahk as extortion money and threatened to kill him if the money was not arranged.

“The main challenge was that the mobile number used was from Pakistan and the IP address was of Philadelphia, USA,” the DCP said.

He said that efforts were made to trace the details of the number and IP address. “In that process details of more than 50 suspected mobile numbers were analyzed,” he said.

The police zeroed in on a person residing in Ghonda, Delhi, and raids were conducted after which the accused, Ajay Kumar, was apprehended from his house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
extortion Pakistan-based number
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp