Man makes extortion call, arrested in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a member of Randeep Bhati gang and making an extortion call to a jeweller in the national capital by a Pakistan-based number, an official said Saturday. The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar, was apprehended from north Ghonda, Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) SK Sain said a complaint was received in which the complainant who is a jeweller in Bhajanpura, alleged that one person called him from a Pakistani number and disclosed himself to be Tarun Bhati from Randeep Bhati gang and demanded Rs 1.5 lahk as extortion money and threatened to kill him if the money was not arranged. “The main challenge was that the mobile number used was from Pakistan and the IP address was of Philadelphia, USA,” the DCP said. He said that efforts were made to trace the details of the number and IP address. “In that process details of more than 50 suspected mobile numbers were analyzed,” he said. The police zeroed in on a person residing in Ghonda, Delhi, and raids were conducted after which the accused, Ajay Kumar, was apprehended from his house.