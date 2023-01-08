Speeding auto overturns, infant thrown off, dies in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: A 11-month-old baby fell off his mother’s lap when a speeding auto, in which the mother and the child were travelling, overturned while overtaking a car in the national capital. The child, identified as Mitansh, was killed in the accident on December 3, Tuesday, at Barakhamba road in front of the Inder Prakash building.

According to the FIR, information was received from Kalawati hospital that the child, who was admitted by his mother, was brought dead to the hospital. Soon after receiving the information, a woman constable rushed to the Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital where she found the mother of the deceased child.

“The mother, Pushpa, was sitting outside the emergency department of the hospital. She was in a completely despondent state due to the shock of the accident,” the FIR read. Later, she told the police that she met with an accident on the Barakhamba road.

“My child was in my lap. The auto-driver negligently tried to overtake a car and the auto overturned. The child fell off from her lap on the road and blood started oozing from his head,” she said. After the incident, the locals rushed the child and the woman to the nearby hospital where the 11-month-old was declared brought dead.

Accordingly, based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (Causing death by negligence) at the Barakhamba Police Station. During the investigation, the police found that the accident was captured in a CCTV camera in which the driver of the offending vehicle was seen escaping with his auto after the accident, however, later he was tracked down and arrested by the police.

