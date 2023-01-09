Belief in nation first ideology: Arvind Kejriwal

Home Cities Delhi

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp 2023 in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday, Kejriwal assured the NCC of continued support.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday praised the National Cadet Corps for its vital contribution during the tough times of Covid-19 and urged everyone to believe in ‘Nation First’ ideology to make India progress both socially and economically.

“Let me congratulate NCC upon completing 75 Golden years. Every step of this journey by NCC is steeped in rich heritage and tradition. NCC has evolved and transformed itself along with our nation which celebrated 75th Independence last year,” he said.

Kejriwal urged everyone to always remember the ideals of NCC. He said that the NCC RDC Camp is a “microcosm of our country, with representation of cadets from every State and Union Territory”. The NCC Republic Day Camp is held every year. A total of 2,155 cadets from all States and Union Territories attend the Camp.

