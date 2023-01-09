Cops raid overstaying Nigerians, attacked by mob in south Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mob of Nigerian nationals attacked Delhi Police personnel while they were trying to detain some African nationals for overstaying in the country, an official said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when a team of Narcotics Cell having six cops reached Raju Park in south Delhi for deportation proceedings of over-staying foreign nationals.

“The team apprehended three African Nationals whose visas were expired. When the team was trying to bring them to the police station, near about 100 African nationals gathered there and obstructed the police team. Meanwhile, two of the detained Africans managed to escape,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

One who was apprehended was identified as Philip (22), a resident of Lagos, Nigeria.Four hours later, a joint team of the narcotics squad and Neb Sarai Police Station again reached the spot in search of the overstaying foreign nationals and detained four African nationals including one woman.

They were identified as Kene Chukwu David Williams (53), Igwe Emmanuel Chimezie (33), Aziegbe John (24) and Queen Godwin (26).However in the process, nearly 200 agitated African nationals, yet again gathered there and tried to stop the police personnel from leaving the area with the detained Nigerians.

“They were trying to help the detained African nationals to escape but the police team successfully caught them,” the official said, adding that deportation proceedings for apprehending foreign nationals for overstaying are currently underway.

