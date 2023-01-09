Home Cities Delhi

Frequent construction bans in Delhi hitting business

The Confederation of All India Traders also said that the constant imposition of GRAP is affecting the economic activities and impacting the business operations.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Builders complain of constant delays in delivery of projects and loss of livelihood for the labourers dependent on the construction and demolition activities due to repeated construction ban.

They also said that the uncertainty also discourages them to undertake new projects, which directly affects their income prospects.

“It is not possible to start work in one day and then stop it after two days. On October 28, for the first time, the construction works were banned and since then many times, GRAP stage III curbs have been implemented and withdrawn suddenly,” said an official.

“Once the construction works were banned, all the labour machine operators left. It takes 3 to 4 days to restart the work. By the time, we gear up, again GRAP stage III is imposed,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairman, Chamber for Trade and Industries.

The CTI also raised these concerns to MM Kutty, Chairman of the Centre for Air Quality Management, the enforcement agency of GRAP in Delhi-NCR.

The association has also demanded relaxation in dateline-related rules. The Confederation of All India Traders also said that the constant imposition of GRAP is affecting the economic activities and impacting the business operations.

“All steps are welcomed for the betterment of our environment. However, things should be implemented in a holistic manner. The current measures severely impact the businesses. The government should come with a plan that does not hinder economic growth while the health of our environment is also not compromised in it,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT.

