Home Cities Delhi

Citing ‘inhuman’ move, PWD told to withdraw slum demolition order in Delhi

The PWD on December 29 issued a notice asking slum dwellers in Dhaula Kuan to vacate the land within 15 days.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Slum, road

Slum image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday directed the Public Works Department to immediately withdraw an order to demolish slums near Dhaula Kuan, stating that this is “inhuman” to do so as the capital is reeling under the severe cold wave condition, without making alternative arrangements for the residents.

The PWD on December 29 issued a notice asking slum dwellers in Dhaula Kuan to vacate the land within 15 days. Taking the matter to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said, “PWD officials have been ordered to immediately withdraw the order to demolish slums located near Dhaula Kuan. Demolishing the houses of the poor without providing any alternate housing is not acceptable under any circumstances. The government will never support a decision to render people homeless.”

An order issued said it is “inhuman” to demolish the jhuggis in the winter season. Meanwhile, AAP on Monday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority has misused its power by putting a demolition notice at the Mehrauli slum area. They also slammed BJP by saying that at the time of the elections, BJP leaders visited the slums and made false promises to facilitate them with homes.

AAP senior leader Atishi said that the reality of BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi-Wahan Makaan’ promise has come to the fore, and the DDA has put a demolition notice on Mehrauli slums like it did in Kalkaji. “At the time of elections, BJP came to seek votes from these slum dwellers and now they have put a notice for bulldozing their slums. They promise that they’ll give houses to slum dwellers but instead do this,” said Atishi.

BJP made false promises to help slum areas: AAP 
New Delhi: AAP on Monday alleged that the DDA has misused its power by putting a demolition notice at the Mehrauli slum area. They also slammed BJP by saying that at the time of the elections, BJP leaders visited the slums and made false promises to facilitate them with homes. AAP senior leader Atishi said that the reality of BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi-Wahan Makaan’ promise has come to the fore as the DDA has put a demolition notice on Mehrauli slums. They were given the notice to move within 10 days or else BJP will demolish their houses with bulldozers, said officials. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
slum demolition PWD Delhi
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp