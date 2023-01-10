Citing ‘inhuman’ move, PWD told to withdraw slum demolition order in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday directed the Public Works Department to immediately withdraw an order to demolish slums near Dhaula Kuan, stating that this is “inhuman” to do so as the capital is reeling under the severe cold wave condition, without making alternative arrangements for the residents.

The PWD on December 29 issued a notice asking slum dwellers in Dhaula Kuan to vacate the land within 15 days. Taking the matter to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said, “PWD officials have been ordered to immediately withdraw the order to demolish slums located near Dhaula Kuan. Demolishing the houses of the poor without providing any alternate housing is not acceptable under any circumstances. The government will never support a decision to render people homeless.”

An order issued said it is “inhuman” to demolish the jhuggis in the winter season. Meanwhile, AAP on Monday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority has misused its power by putting a demolition notice at the Mehrauli slum area. They also slammed BJP by saying that at the time of the elections, BJP leaders visited the slums and made false promises to facilitate them with homes.

AAP senior leader Atishi said that the reality of BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi-Wahan Makaan’ promise has come to the fore, and the DDA has put a demolition notice on Mehrauli slums like it did in Kalkaji. “At the time of elections, BJP came to seek votes from these slum dwellers and now they have put a notice for bulldozing their slums. They promise that they’ll give houses to slum dwellers but instead do this,” said Atishi.

BJP made false promises to help slum areas: AAP

New Delhi: AAP on Monday alleged that the DDA has misused its power by putting a demolition notice at the Mehrauli slum area. They also slammed BJP by saying that at the time of the elections, BJP leaders visited the slums and made false promises to facilitate them with homes. AAP senior leader Atishi said that the reality of BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi-Wahan Makaan’ promise has come to the fore as the DDA has put a demolition notice on Mehrauli slums. They were given the notice to move within 10 days or else BJP will demolish their houses with bulldozers, said officials.



NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday directed the Public Works Department to immediately withdraw an order to demolish slums near Dhaula Kuan, stating that this is “inhuman” to do so as the capital is reeling under the severe cold wave condition, without making alternative arrangements for the residents. The PWD on December 29 issued a notice asking slum dwellers in Dhaula Kuan to vacate the land within 15 days. Taking the matter to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said, “PWD officials have been ordered to immediately withdraw the order to demolish slums located near Dhaula Kuan. Demolishing the houses of the poor without providing any alternate housing is not acceptable under any circumstances. The government will never support a decision to render people homeless.” An order issued said it is “inhuman” to demolish the jhuggis in the winter season. Meanwhile, AAP on Monday alleged that the Delhi Development Authority has misused its power by putting a demolition notice at the Mehrauli slum area. They also slammed BJP by saying that at the time of the elections, BJP leaders visited the slums and made false promises to facilitate them with homes. AAP senior leader Atishi said that the reality of BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi-Wahan Makaan’ promise has come to the fore, and the DDA has put a demolition notice on Mehrauli slums like it did in Kalkaji. “At the time of elections, BJP came to seek votes from these slum dwellers and now they have put a notice for bulldozing their slums. They promise that they’ll give houses to slum dwellers but instead do this,” said Atishi. BJP made false promises to help slum areas: AAP New Delhi: AAP on Monday alleged that the DDA has misused its power by putting a demolition notice at the Mehrauli slum area. They also slammed BJP by saying that at the time of the elections, BJP leaders visited the slums and made false promises to facilitate them with homes. AAP senior leader Atishi said that the reality of BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi-Wahan Makaan’ promise has come to the fore as the DDA has put a demolition notice on Mehrauli slums. They were given the notice to move within 10 days or else BJP will demolish their houses with bulldozers, said officials.