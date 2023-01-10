Green Court asks Delhi L-G to look into Yamuna pollution

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Observing that the Yamuna river pollution is higher by about 75 per cent in Delhi than in other river basin states, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) cited ‘multiple authorities’ in the capital as a reason for not ‘achieving success’ in tackling the issue and formed a High-Level Committee-headed by the Lieutenant Governor to look into the alarming pollution levels of the river.

“There appears to be a lack of ownership and accountability. A huge amount has already been spent without desired results. Judicial oversight has continued for almost 29 years. DDA has to take measures for protecting flood plain zones while drain owning agencies DJB, Irrigation Department, Municipal Corporation etc. have to maintain drains free from pollution,” Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel-led principal bench said in an order.

The bench was dealing with a petition on Yamuna pollution and the failure of authorities in taking adequate remedial measures as per the Supreme Court directions. While the LG, who is Chairman of DDA and Administrator of the capital city under Article 239 of the Constitution, lead the panel to tackle the issue, Chief Secretary, Delhi, will act as Convener and there will be secretaries from Irrigation, Forest and Environment, Agriculture, and Finance, MoEF and CC, Ministry of Agriculture, DDA Vice Chairman among other officials.

The green court further stressed that ‘C’ category water quality is to be achieved in Yamuna—which accounts for more than 70 per cent of the city’s water supply — and all its connected drains as per the directions of the Supreme Court and warned any industrial or domestic waste to be discharged or dumped into any stream or water body. “If the experiment is successful at Delhi, it may help the country as a whole facing huge problem of water pollution,” the order said.

