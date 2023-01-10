Home Cities Delhi

Kanjhawala case: Victim's family presses for murder charges against accused; stages protest

Published: 10th January 2023 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

The family members of Kanjhawala case victim stages dharna outside Sultanpuri police station (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Braving biting cold, family members of Kanjhawala case victim Anjali Singh on Tuesday staged a dharna outside Sultanpuri police station here and demanded that the accused be charged with murder.

Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

A group of protesters sat outside the Sultanpuri police station and demanded that IPC section 302 (murder) be added in the FIR in the case.

Singh's kin had also earlier demonstrated outside the police station and called for capital punishment to the accused.

ALSO READ | Kanjhawala horror: Victim’s brain missing, spine broken, 40 external injuries found

The city police have so far arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the incident.

Later, two more people -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

Court adjourns hearing of accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj's bail plea to Thursday.

TAGS
Kanjhawala case victim Kanjhawala Kanjhawala Accident Anjali Singh
