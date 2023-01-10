Home Cities Delhi

Relief behind bars: Delhi jail inmates to get hot water for bathing, mattresses to sleep

The inmates in all 16 central jails of Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli will start getting hot water to bath and sanitary needs. 

Published: 10th January 2023 07:19 AM

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The inmates in all 16 central jails of Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli will start getting hot water for bath and sanitary needs. Besides, prisoners over 65 years will get a mattress, a wooden cot, and a mat that is provided to all prisoners. L-G VK Saxena took the decision after he learned that many inmates, including under-trials, were devoid of basic amenities such as hot water for their daily needs.

Officials said that while many prisoners were not getting the facility of hot water, influential prisoners could enjoy the service after paying a hefty sum. “Upon learning that the inmates, many of whom are under trial prisoners, do not get this basic facility of hot water and that influential inmates manage to get the same at the rate of Rs 5,000 per bucket, Saxena issued instructions to DG (Prison) and the Principal Secretary (Home), to immediately make hot water available to all inmates,” a senior official said.

“The details were discussed in a fortnightly meeting for prisons,” he added. Upon learning that many inmates, especially the older ones, complained of not having a mattress in this cold and how that has aggravated their orthopaedic troubles, the L-G instructed officials to ensure that mattresses are made available to aged inmates. 

“This decision will help eliminate corruption and patronising on part of jail officials, who often provide such services to inmates at a cost or if they are influential,” an official said.

