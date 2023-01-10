Home Cities Delhi

‘Samman Rashi’: Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore each to kin of three Covid warriors

The government on Monday handed over Rs 1 crore each to families of three Covid warriors as ‘Samman Rashi’ who lost their lives while serving patients during the pandemic. 

Published: 10th January 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

covid warriors frontline workers

(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday handed over Rs 1 crore each to families of three Covid warriors as ‘Samman Rashi’ who lost their lives while serving patients during the pandemic. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Covid warriors worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives. 

“The government salutes their spirit. No amount can compensate for the loss of the family of the deceased warriors. Their family will definitely get a means to live a dignified life through this amount,” he said.
Prem Babu, Operation Theatre staff at Delhi government’s GTB hospital, bus marshal Ravindra Singh and civil defence volunteer Satnam Singh lost their lives during the pandemic while serving Covid patients, a statement said. 

Thousands of Covid warriors, including doctors, medical and support staff, as well as sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this unprecedented pandemic and many of them were martyred while serving the people, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Covid warriors pandemic
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp