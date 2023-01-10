‘Samman Rashi’: Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore each to kin of three Covid warriors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday handed over Rs 1 crore each to families of three Covid warriors as ‘Samman Rashi’ who lost their lives while serving patients during the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Covid warriors worked selflessly during the pandemic and sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society without caring for their own lives.

“The government salutes their spirit. No amount can compensate for the loss of the family of the deceased warriors. Their family will definitely get a means to live a dignified life through this amount,” he said.

Prem Babu, Operation Theatre staff at Delhi government’s GTB hospital, bus marshal Ravindra Singh and civil defence volunteer Satnam Singh lost their lives during the pandemic while serving Covid patients, a statement said.

Thousands of Covid warriors, including doctors, medical and support staff, as well as sanitation workers worked day and night to fight this unprecedented pandemic and many of them were martyred while serving the people, he said.

