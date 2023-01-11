Home Cities Delhi

Hyundai Kona EV to debut in India

The new Hyundai Kona EV boasts a makeover with sharper edges and design language

The Hyundai Kona EV has the distinction of being the first EV to launch in India back in 2018! Since then, other players have come into the market. Hyundai is now ready with the updated version which will most likely go on sale in India in the second half of 2023. However, it is already available in other international markets. 

The Kona EV benefits from a complete makeover and now sports a more SUV-like stance. The edges are sharper, as is the overall design language, which definitely works in its favour. Key elements of note are the smooth panel up front instead of a faux front grille, restyled front, and rear bumpers, and of course, it now rides on new alloy wheels that do their bit to spruce up its external flair.

The cabin has also received numerous changes and amongst the top ones of note are the new 10.25-inch digital instrument console and the addition of ambient cabin lighting. The Kona EV benefits from an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system and the updated BlueLine connected car technology that offers over 60 features, which include voice control, remote charging control, remote cabin pre-heating/pre-cooling, and a lot of personalisation as well as the integration of Alexa to enable additional commands and further the usage of the connected system.

While Hyundai has not confirmed the powertrain option just yet, the new Kona EV is expected to get the larger 64kWh battery pack that delivers 204PS of power as opposed to the 39.2kWh version that delivered 136PS of power. To keep the cost down, Hyundai is looking at locally assembling the Kona EV at their factory in India and it will follow close on the heels of the Ioniq 5 EV which is set to launch in India later this month.

