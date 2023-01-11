'Injuries, sulpha tablets, blood-stained knife': Man, woman found dead mysteriously in Delhi hotel

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man and a woman, both in their early twenties, were found dead at a hotel in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information was given by a hotel in the Bawana area of Delhi regarding two people that have been found dead inside one of the rooms of the hotel after which the police reached the spot and found two bodies, one of a man and other of a woman.

"After an inquiry from the hotel reception, it was found out that both the deceased woman and man were 21 years old and they had checked in around 10 am on Tuesday," the DCP said.

The deceased woman was having an injury on the neck and some dried froth marks were present around the dead man's mouth.

"There was some vomit on one side of the man and some black liquid was also found in the bathroom which also seemed like vomit," the official said.

The police also found a blood-stained knife and sulpha powder inside the room.

Subsequently, after a preliminary inquiry, the crime unit of Delhi Police and a team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, were called to the spot to examine the area.

The official said that prima facie it looks like the man first killed the woman and later died by suicide by consuming sulpha tablets. "The CCTV footage has been checked and no one is seen entering or leaving the room," Mahla said.

The police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and have initiated an investigation, the official added.

