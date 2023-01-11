Take up Gopal Ansal’s plea for passport renewal: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court Tuesday sought the response of Delhi Police to a plea by real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal, convicted and sentenced for tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire which claimed 59 lives, seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to the police and the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) on the application of 74-year-old Gopal Ansal and asked them to file their replies within four weeks.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on March 23. Ansal, in the application, sought a direction that his passport may be renewed for a period of 10 years, contending it is the normal validity period of a passport.

The high court said the record showed that by its August 10, 2021 order the trial court had said it had no objection to the renewal of the petitioner’s passport as per rules and procedure which permit renewal of the travel document for one year for people facing trial or appellate proceedings.

NEW DELHI: The High Court Tuesday sought the response of Delhi Police to a plea by real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal, convicted and sentenced for tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire which claimed 59 lives, seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to the police and the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) on the application of 74-year-old Gopal Ansal and asked them to file their replies within four weeks. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on March 23. Ansal, in the application, sought a direction that his passport may be renewed for a period of 10 years, contending it is the normal validity period of a passport. The high court said the record showed that by its August 10, 2021 order the trial court had said it had no objection to the renewal of the petitioner’s passport as per rules and procedure which permit renewal of the travel document for one year for people facing trial or appellate proceedings.