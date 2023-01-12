Home Cities Delhi

Delhi may get new Mayor by January-end

The sources also said that all the formalities to recall the first meeting of the MCD House have been completed. 

Published: 12th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP protests against the ruckus at the MCD House at ITO on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If all goes well, the city will get its first Mayor of the unified MCD by the end of January. 
The civic body has proposed January 30 to be fixed as the date to reconvene the meeting, which was adjourned last week due to the unprecedented ruckus between councillors – that ensued in the House of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), officials in the know of the development said.

The sources also said that all the formalities to recall the first meeting of the MCD House have been completed. The Municipal Commissioner has acknowledged the date proposed by the secretary and has sent it to the Delhi state government.  However, it is the Lieutenant Governor who has to take the final call on the proposal.

Call for security pushes date
When asked about the gap in calling the new meeting, officials cited unavailability of ample security as the reason. “Municipal officers and the protem speaker (presiding officer) are very concerned after the ruckus and the violence that happened during the first meeting. They have demanded additional security from the Delhi Police.

However, cops are deployed for Republic Day and the police expressed an inability to manage the security before January 26. That’s why the date has been pushed post-Republic Day,” an official said.
The maiden meeting of the House, called on January 6 to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, was adjourned after councillors and MLAs from AAP and BJP came to blows with each other on the issue of oath-taking by aldermen first. 

Ball in L-G’s court
Meanwhile, suspense over the reappointment of the presiding officer continues. Officials said that since the new presiding officer Satya Sharma was able to take oath before the ruckus, the L-G may not appoint a new presiding officer.

However, it’s still in the L-G’s purview since the former is one of the aldermen whose appointment by the L-G had invited a political uproar from the AAP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Mayor L-G
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp