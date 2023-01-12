Forensic experts from Gujarat examine Delhi accident case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has roped in forensic experts from Gujarat to examine the case of the horrific Kanjhawala accident that was reported on the first day of this year from the national capital.



"A team of five forensic experts from National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat today visited Sultanpuri to examine the unfortunate incident of Anjali’s death," a senior Delhi Police official said.



She said the forensic team was called on the request of Harendra K Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the outer district of Delhi from where the horrific accident was reported.



The forensic experts arrived at the Sultanpuri Police Station and thoroughly examined the Baleno car under which the victim woman had got herself entangled. As the experts had to examine the bottom area of the vehicle, a crane was called to lift the car.



The 20-year-old Anjali was killed in a horrific death on the dead night of the new year when she was allegedly hit by a car and then her body was dragged underneath the same car for around 10-12 Km.



Due to constant abrasion with the road, her skull got fractured and brain popped out. There were at least 40 external injuries. Even her ribs were exposed from the back as skin had completely peeled off.



Earlier, a team of Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini had also several times examined both the vehicles -- the baleno car and the scooty -- which were involved in the accident.



According to preliminary forensic findings, the victim woman was possibly stuck under the left front wheel as some blood stains were found there. "It looks like her foot got stuck in the front left wheel of the car. It was even evident after looking at her body's foot which was badly damaged in the accident," an FSL official had said.



The FSL Rohini experts had also re-created the crime scene to find out exactly how Anjali got herself entangled underneath the car after the collision.

