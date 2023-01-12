Minimum auto, taxi charges raised as Delhi govt notifies revised rates 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Transport authorities on Wednesday notified the new minimum auto-taxi fares. For auto, the minimum charge has been hiked by Rs 5. For non-AC taxis, the fare per km has been increased from Rs 14 to Rs 17 – levied after a minimum charge of Rs 40. For AC taxis, the fare per km has been increased from Rs 16 to Rs 20.

“The L-G issues the directions to the State Transport Authority for the fare chargeable by auto-taxi operators (black and yellow top) in the capital,” the notification said. As per the revised fares, the meter-down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 km for autos has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per km charge after meter-down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to `11.

For taxis, the per km charge after the meter down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles. The extra luggage charges are also increased by 25 per cent which is Rs 10 from Rs 7.5. The night charges which start from 11 pm to 5 am remains unchanged at 25 per cent extra on the fare. Waiting charges will also be the same Rs 0.75 per minute.

The fare of non-AC and AC taxis for the initial 1 km has also been increased to Rs 40, which is hiked by Rs 15. The waiting charges after 15 minutes have also been revised from Rs 0.30 to Rs 1 per minute for both non-AC and AC taxis. Extra luggage charges have also been increased to Rs 15 from Rs 10. Night charges for the taxis are still the same 25 per cent more than the day charges.

