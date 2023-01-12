Home Cities Delhi

Over half of Delhi University freshers complain of irregular classes

The student organisation carried out the survey between December 5 and 25 among the 5,635 first-year students across various colleges of North, South and off campuses. 

Published: 12th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly 52 per cent of first-year students at the University of Delhi claimed that their classes for core subjects were not happening regularly or were not happening at all, as per the survey conducted by the Student Federation of India (SFI).

The student organisation carried out the survey between December 5 and 25 among the 5,635 first-year students across various colleges of North, South and off campuses.  The irregularities in classes in different colleges of DU have been a burning issue after the implementation of the newly-introduced four-year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). 

The report further finds that around 62 per cent of students stated that their Ability Enhancement Compulsory Courses (AECC) and Skill Enhancement Course (SEC) classes were not being conducted at all. While around 56 per cent of students informed that their Value Addition Course (VAC) classes were not happening. 

Ranjeet Yadav, 19, who is pursuing  BA (History) from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce bemoaned about the irregularity in classes, “It’s been two months since our classes has begin but I still not knew the name of our AECC teacher.” said the undergrad student. 

He further said that the mere introduction of new measures command no significance until the implemen-tation is poor. Irregularity of classes is worse in South and off campus colleges, almost 69 per cent of students from South Campus colleges informed that their VAC and SEC classes don’t happen regularly or don’t happen altogether.

The non-allotment of teachers to these papers was one of the key reasons for the irregularity of classes, suggested the report.  Speaking about the survey, an SFI member said, “This data clearly highlighted the unpreparedness of the university while implementing FYUP and introducing new papers in the curriculum like VAC and SEC, which don’t add any value in the sphere of collegiate education.” 

Study claims disparities
A left-affiliated student’s organisation carried out the survey between December 5 and 25 among the 5,635 first-year students across various colleges of North, South and off campuses 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University SFI irregular classes
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp