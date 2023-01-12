Over half of Delhi University freshers complain of irregular classes

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 52 per cent of first-year students at the University of Delhi claimed that their classes for core subjects were not happening regularly or were not happening at all, as per the survey conducted by the Student Federation of India (SFI).

The student organisation carried out the survey between December 5 and 25 among the 5,635 first-year students across various colleges of North, South and off campuses. The irregularities in classes in different colleges of DU have been a burning issue after the implementation of the newly-introduced four-year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP).

The report further finds that around 62 per cent of students stated that their Ability Enhancement Compulsory Courses (AECC) and Skill Enhancement Course (SEC) classes were not being conducted at all. While around 56 per cent of students informed that their Value Addition Course (VAC) classes were not happening.

Ranjeet Yadav, 19, who is pursuing BA (History) from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce bemoaned about the irregularity in classes, “It’s been two months since our classes has begin but I still not knew the name of our AECC teacher.” said the undergrad student.

He further said that the mere introduction of new measures command no significance until the implemen-tation is poor. Irregularity of classes is worse in South and off campus colleges, almost 69 per cent of students from South Campus colleges informed that their VAC and SEC classes don’t happen regularly or don’t happen altogether.

The non-allotment of teachers to these papers was one of the key reasons for the irregularity of classes, suggested the report. Speaking about the survey, an SFI member said, “This data clearly highlighted the unpreparedness of the university while implementing FYUP and introducing new papers in the curriculum like VAC and SEC, which don’t add any value in the sphere of collegiate education.”

Study claims disparities

