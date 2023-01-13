Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Respite from biting cold as temperature rises to 9.3 degrees C, but fresh spell likely

The relative humidity was recorded 97 percent at 8:30 am and 73 percent at 5:30 pm, said the weather department.

Published: 13th January 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

With light showers, city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.30 C | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhiites get respite from the extreme cold wave as the minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 9.3 degree Celsius, notches above the average for this time of the year. However, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 21.6 degree Celsius, two notches higher than the normal for this season. The city also saw light showers. 

The relative humidity was recorded 97 per cent at 8:30 am and 73 per cent at 5:30 pm, said the weather department. As northwest India is already in the grip of cold wave conditions, the IMD predicted that a fresh spell of cold wave is likely to re-emerge after January 14 and the minimum temperature is likely to dip by 2-6 degree Celsius next week due to western disturbances and snowfall for the next two days.

Weather expert said a severe chill would be experienced between January 14 and 19 and is likely to be at its peak from January 16 to 18.  “Severe chills are on the horizon between January 14 and 19 and are likely to be at their peak from January 16 to 18,” said Navdeep Dahiya, the founder of Live Weather of India, an online weather platform.

“Don’t know how to put this up but upcoming spell of coldwave will get extreme during 14-19th January 2023. I have never seen temperature going this low in a prediction model so far in my career. Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!,” Dahiya tweeted.

The IMD predicted fresh spells of dense to very dense fog and isolated cold wave conditions over northwest India from January 15. The minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees in East India after three days. “A fresh spell of dense to very dense fog is very likely in isolated/some pockets during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh,” it said.

After bone-chilling nights for the past several weeks, the IMD had predicted only temporary relief for residents of Northwest India from the excruciating cold this week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD coldwave
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp