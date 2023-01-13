MHA cracks whip on Delhi cops in hit-and-drag case

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indicating a tough stance over the laxity of the police during the horrific Kanjhawala case, the Home Ministry has asked Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to suspend the personnel who were deployed in three PCR vans and two pickets when the incident took place.

The directions to Arora came after Special Commissioner Shalini Singh submitted her report to the ministry days after it formed a probe panel headed by her to find out laxity on the part of the police. Anjali Kumari, 20, died a horrific death in the dead of night of New Year when she was allegedly hit by a car, and then her body was dragged under the car for 10km. Her skull was fractured and there were at least 40 external injuries.

The Home Ministry took cognizance of the report submitted by Shalini Singh and suggested the Commissioner issue a show-cause against the investigation officer. It took almost 7 days for Delhi Police to crack the case even though it had in 12 hours of the accident arrested five of the seven accused.

The police initially arrested five people -- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27) -- saying they were the occupants of the car, but. Later it was revealed only 4 occupants were in the vehicle.

The police had also claimed in the early days of the investigation that the car was driven by Deepak Khanna. However, after interrogation and a rigorous analysis of the CCTV footage, the police found that the car was driven by Amit. Deepak, who is a Gramin Sewa driver, was not even present inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

