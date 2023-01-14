Ahead of R-Day, chopped body, grenades found in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Less than a fortnight ahead of the Republic Day, a dismembered body of an unidentified man and two hand grenades were on Saturday found in Delhi on the instance of two persons arrested for their links with terror organisations.

The two accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga (29), of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, were arrested on Thursday under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

After questioning, they led the police to their rented house at Shraddhanand Colony in Bhalswa Dairy area, where the police recovered two hand grenades, and a forensic team found traces of human blood.

According to the police, the accused duo was produced before a local Court on Friday which sent them to 14-day police custody remand.

The police also found a video in a mobile belonging to one of the accused on which they had recorded the man’s murder. Efforts are on to identify the deceased, police said.

Naushad has been associated with the terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar. “He has served 10-year jail in a case of Explosives Act,” a police official said. Jagjit belongs to the Bambiha gang and was getting instructions from abroad. “He is a parole jumper in a murder case,” the official said.

At the time of the arrest, three pistols and 22 cartridges were seized from them.

Pertinent to mention here that precisely one year ago on January 14, the National Security Guard and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police averted a major terror attack after they timely found and defused a 3-kg Improvised Explosive Device that was planted in a crowded market of Delhi.

