Budget session of Parliament to be held from January 31 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 31 and will continue till April 6 with a recess in between. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday that the Budget session would have 27 sittings spread over 66 days.

The annual Budget for 2023 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Budget session will begin with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sittings of the two Houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session will conclude on February 14, said Joshi. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Session. “Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items,” Joshi said.

Sources said the session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition taking up inflation, the India-China border row, global supply issues and India’s stance at various world forums. This would be the last annual Budget before the 2024 general elections.

The government will try to present a balanced Budget in view of the elections in several states and then the Lok Sabha polls next year. “People expect no tax burdens as their economic conditions have already been badly affected by the pandemic,” remarked PKD Nambiar, a political analyst, adding that the Budget would reflect the country’s growing economy.

NEW DELHI: The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 31 and will continue till April 6 with a recess in between. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday that the Budget session would have 27 sittings spread over 66 days. The annual Budget for 2023 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget session will begin with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sittings of the two Houses of Parliament. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14, said Joshi. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Session. “Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items,” Joshi said. Sources said the session is likely to be stormy with the Opposition taking up inflation, the India-China border row, global supply issues and India’s stance at various world forums. This would be the last annual Budget before the 2024 general elections. The government will try to present a balanced Budget in view of the elections in several states and then the Lok Sabha polls next year. “People expect no tax burdens as their economic conditions have already been badly affected by the pandemic,” remarked PKD Nambiar, a political analyst, adding that the Budget would reflect the country’s growing economy.