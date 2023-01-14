Man makes hoax bomb call to SpiceJet in Delhi to give friends extra time with their girlfriends

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A trainee ticketing agent of British Airways was arrested on Friday after he made a hoax bomb call to the SpiceJet call centre in Delhi to delay a flight in which his friends’ girlfriends were travelling. Abhinav Prakash, 24, was caught after the call was traced to his mobile number.

As per DCP (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh, SpiceJet got a call about a bomb on Pune-bound flight SG-8938 on Thursday. “The security agencies swung into action as the threat was specific,” Singh said. The plane, with 182 people on board, was taken to the isolation bay and two fire engines were rushed to the spot.

“The CISF conducted a thorough check on the plane and no suspicious item was found,” Singh said.

The mobile number used to make the call was found to be in the name of Prakash, a resident of Dwarka. A raid was conducted at the given address, where he was caught. Prakash disclosed that his friends, Rakesh alias Bunty and Kunal Sehrawat, became friends with two girls during a recent trip to Manali. Both the girls were on the flight.

“Prakash’s friends wanted to spend more time with their girlfriends and instigated him to get their flight cancelled,” Singh said, adding that the accused, to boost their “false bravado”, even contacted the girls who were on board, and celebrated the execution of their plan. Rakesh and Sehrawat went absconding after they learnt about Prakash’s arrest.

NEW DELHI: A trainee ticketing agent of British Airways was arrested on Friday after he made a hoax bomb call to the SpiceJet call centre in Delhi to delay a flight in which his friends’ girlfriends were travelling. Abhinav Prakash, 24, was caught after the call was traced to his mobile number. As per DCP (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh, SpiceJet got a call about a bomb on Pune-bound flight SG-8938 on Thursday. “The security agencies swung into action as the threat was specific,” Singh said. The plane, with 182 people on board, was taken to the isolation bay and two fire engines were rushed to the spot. “The CISF conducted a thorough check on the plane and no suspicious item was found,” Singh said. The mobile number used to make the call was found to be in the name of Prakash, a resident of Dwarka. A raid was conducted at the given address, where he was caught. Prakash disclosed that his friends, Rakesh alias Bunty and Kunal Sehrawat, became friends with two girls during a recent trip to Manali. Both the girls were on the flight. “Prakash’s friends wanted to spend more time with their girlfriends and instigated him to get their flight cancelled,” Singh said, adding that the accused, to boost their “false bravado”, even contacted the girls who were on board, and celebrated the execution of their plan. Rakesh and Sehrawat went absconding after they learnt about Prakash’s arrest.