Home Cities Delhi

Air India 'urinating' incident: Accused makes U-turn, says woman peed on herself

“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else who peed or it must be her who urinated,” Mishra’s lawyer submitted before the court on Friday. 

Published: 14th January 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

ShankarMishra-AirIndia-UrinationIncident

Shankar Mishra, accused in Air India urination case. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Shankar Mishra, who is accused of peeing on a woman passenger onboard an Air India flight, on Friday told a city court that he did not urinate on the co-passenger and that she urinated on herself. His statement is a contradiction to his earlier stand when he had told the court he is not running away from the alleged act, which was “obscene”. 

“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else who peed or it must be her who urinated,” Mishra’s lawyer submitted before the court on Friday.  The lawyer claimed that the woman was suffering from some prostate-related disease.

“Her seat was such that it could only be accessed from behind, and that the urine could not reach the seat’s front area,” the lawyer said. He added that the “woman is a Kathak dancer and 80% of Kathak dancers have the same problem”.

Observing that the act is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman, a Delhi Court had on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Mishra. Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg said the alleged act of relieving himself on the flight under the influence of alcohol shocked “civic consciousness”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shankar Mishra Air India Air India 'urinating' incident
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp