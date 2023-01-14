Air India 'urinating' incident: Accused makes U-turn, says woman peed on herself

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shankar Mishra, who is accused of peeing on a woman passenger onboard an Air India flight, on Friday told a city court that he did not urinate on the co-passenger and that she urinated on herself. His statement is a contradiction to his earlier stand when he had told the court he is not running away from the alleged act, which was “obscene”.

“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else who peed or it must be her who urinated,” Mishra’s lawyer submitted before the court on Friday. The lawyer claimed that the woman was suffering from some prostate-related disease.

“Her seat was such that it could only be accessed from behind, and that the urine could not reach the seat’s front area,” the lawyer said. He added that the “woman is a Kathak dancer and 80% of Kathak dancers have the same problem”.

Observing that the act is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman, a Delhi Court had on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Mishra. Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg said the alleged act of relieving himself on the flight under the influence of alcohol shocked “civic consciousness”.

